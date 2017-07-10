Moeen Ali spun England to a crushing 211-run victory over South Africa in the first game of the series with a maiden 10-wicket Test haul on a dramatic fourth day at Lord's.

Moeen Ali spins England to crushing win over sorry South Africa

All-rounder Moeen took four wickets in the first innings after making 87 with the bat and ripped through the Proteas to claim 6-53 - and match figures of 10-112 - as the tourists were skittled out for only 119, ensuring Joe Root was able to celebrate a resounding win in his first Test as captain.

Keshav Maharaj (4-85), Mornel Morkel (3-64) and Kasigo Rabada (3-50) did the damage as England lost seven for 43 runs in the morning to session on Sunday, collapsing from 139-1 to 182-8 on a tricky pitch.

A half-century from Jonny Bairstow (51), dropped by Vernon Philander on seven, and Mark Wood's cameo of 28 got England up to 233 all out and South Africa folded after being set an unlikely 331 to win.

Moeen bowled beautifully, generating sharp turn to get himself on the honours board for the first time and Liam Dawson took 2-34 as England claimed their first Test win over the Proteas at Lord's since 1960.

