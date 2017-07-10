Terrance Knighton blasts NFL contracts after James Harden gets record deal

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Terrance Knighton has a big problem with James Harden's massive deal.

The former NFL defensive tackle took to Twitter on Saturday to rant about the contract gap between NFL and NBA players, noting that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers deserves a bigger paycheck than the Rockets guard.

Rodgers signed a five-year extension worth $110 million with Green Bay back in 2013, while Harden inked a four-year extension worth $228 million with Houston on Saturday.




But he didn't stop there. In addition to Rodgers, Knighton named Tom Brady, Aqib Talib, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Ben Roethlisberger as standouts who deserve more money than certain NBA stars. He ended his tirade by clarifying that NBA players shouldn't necessarily earn less, but NFL players should certainly be earning more.





Knighton, 31, announced his retirement from football in April and disclosed his desire to pursue a career in coaching. A third-round pick of Jacksonville in the 2009 NFL Draft, he had stints with the Jaguars, Broncos, Redskins and Patriots before hanging up his helmet after eight seasons.

