Sebastian Vettel convinced Valtteri Bottas jumped the lights in Austrian Grand Prix win

Sebastian Vettel was convinced that Valtteri Bottas jumped the lights at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix after finishing second behind the Mercedes driver on Sunday.

Bottas got off to a flyer at the Red Bull Ring and went on to step up his bid to win a first Formula One drivers' title, finishing 0.658 seconds ahead of Vettel.

The Ferrari and Red Bull drivers took to the team radio to state that they felt the Finn had started too soon, but race stewards cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Championship leader Vettel now holds a 20-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth, while Bottas is now only 35 points adrift of the German.

Vettel thought his lead might have been even bigger, as he felt Bottas got away with starting prematurely.

"I was pretty sure he jumped it," said the Ferrari driver.

Vettel closed the gap in the final stages and felt he might have passed Bottas if there was another lap to race.

"How would you feel if you were just shy of a half a second behind the winner?" the four-time world champion said.

"It was very close. I was told that he was in trouble and I was pushing anyway. I felt much happier in the second stint, in the first half of the race I was struggling a bit to feel the car.

"But as soon as we put on the supersoft tyre the car came alive and I had really good pace. I was catching little by little and he obviously struggled.

"I think I needed one more lap because he was really struggling to get up the hill. I obviously wanted to win, but nevertheless a good result."