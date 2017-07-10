Jared Goff has come a long way since his rookie season.

Rams' Todd Gurley praises offseason improvement in Jared Goff

The Rams quarterback and former No. 1 draft pick was praised for his offseason improvements made under new head coach Sean McVay by teammate Todd Gurley during the running back's appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“He’s been getting better,” Gurley said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, he didn’t go No. 1 for no reason. He has the talent, and he’s just been getting better. He definitely had a great OTAs, great minicamp. Coaches have been doing a good job with him. Just his preparation, him being there all day, he’s been great so far, man, so I’m definitely looking forward to (the season).”

Gurley is eager to make improvements of his own after his stellar rookie campaign was followed by a subpar second season. After moving on from what Gurley called a "middle school offense" led by former head coach Jeff Fisher, the 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year has "definitely been loving" McVay's style of offense.

"I hope so," Gurley replied when asked if he expects Los Angeles' offense to be more "Gurley-friendly" in 2017. "Yeah, Coach. Tell Coach we want it Todd-friendly."

Goff, who was winless through seven games under center for the Rams in 2016, threw five touchdowns and seven interceptions as he completed 54.6 percent of his passes and averaged 5.3 yards per attempt. After recording 1,106 rushing yards and averaging 4.8 yards per carry in 2015, Gurley's numbers dropped to 885 rushing yards and 3.2 yards per carry, with few opportunities to make big plays last year.