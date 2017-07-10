News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Scottish marathon runner out of hospital
Latest update on Scottish marathon runner

Fans mock Rooney's Everton return

Sporting News
Sporting News /

So, it's official, Wayne Rooney is back at Everton.

Fans mock Rooney's Everton return

Fans mock Rooney's Everton return

Rooney completes Everton move

The Toffees announced the news on Sunday with a slick teaser video on Twitter, accompanied by the words: "Once a Blue... #WelcomeHomeWayne."

And the football world has been reacting to the news, with some less than complementary offerings on social media from various rival supporters!



pic.twitter.com/nyP2GXAuTk


— Wannabe Scout (@LfcStealth) July 9, 2017


HE IS FINISHED BOUGHT FOR SHIRT SALES


— Jiroud (@Girouddy) July 9, 2017


pic.twitter.com/17IKXLvhtJ


— kirky (@Ryankirky15) July 9, 2017


I will always remember Rooney as a cheating little rat. Ended the streak from this dive. pic.twitter.com/EGpLLO5ZtH


— Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) July 9, 2017


pic.twitter.com/dZfMFCyV2P


— Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) July 9, 2017


Artist's interpretation of Rooney's medical. pic.twitter.com/lR23pqFdTV


— Karl Johnson (@Lallanimaniacs) July 9, 2017

— ㅤㅤㅤ (@ForzaLiverpooI) July 9, 2017

There were, however, those that wanted to pay tribute to Rooney and his career, with plenty of Everton fans looking forward to seeing him play for their club once again...



One day I will be able to tell my grandkids I played with you. All the best and thank you @WayneRooney #FarewellToALegend pic.twitter.com/QZS6OhDTcP


— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) July 9, 2017


All the best @WayneRooney and congratulations on a great United career . The best Striker I played with and saw at the club.


— Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 9, 2017


pic.twitter.com/dcIQfC6DMF


— BolasieOnTheBreak (@FinKitch) July 9, 2017


253 - Wayne Rooney departs Manchester United as the club's all-time record goalscorer, with 253 goals in all competitions. Emotional. pic.twitter.com/maF54h0ssm


— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2017


Damn, bummer


— Chrissy Costanza (@ChrissyCostanza) July 9, 2017


| Once a Blue... #WelcomeHomeWayne pic.twitter.com/PAkv1qeBsY


— Everton (@Everton) July 9, 2017


Welcome home brother @WayneRooney https://t.co/DhmAtIfP10


— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 9, 2017


Everton & United fans thinking about a Wayne Rooney winner at Anfield next season: pic.twitter.com/SLGSMQjQye


— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 9, 2017


Rooney's last act as United captain! #mufc pic.twitter.com/rzfWrrPN7p


— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) July 9, 2017


Legend, we thank you @WayneRooney


— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 9, 2017


The times right for Rooney to move on but that hurts seeing him in that blue kit.


— James Stretford (@Jamesstretford) July 9, 2017


I will miss you so much! Thank you for the memories Wazza! In our hearts forever


— Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) July 9, 2017
Back To Top