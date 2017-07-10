So, it's official, Wayne Rooney is back at Everton.

Fans mock Rooney's Everton return

Rooney completes Everton move

The Toffees announced the news on Sunday with a slick teaser video on Twitter, accompanied by the words: "Once a Blue... #WelcomeHomeWayne."

And the football world has been reacting to the news, with some less than complementary offerings on social media from various rival supporters!



HE IS FINISHED BOUGHT FOR SHIRT SALES

— Jiroud (@Girouddy) July 9, 2017





I will always remember Rooney as a cheating little rat. Ended the streak from this dive. pic.twitter.com/EGpLLO5ZtH

— Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) July 9, 2017



There were, however, those that wanted to pay tribute to Rooney and his career, with plenty of Everton fans looking forward to seeing him play for their club once again...



One day I will be able to tell my grandkids I played with you. All the best and thank you @WayneRooney #FarewellToALegend pic.twitter.com/QZS6OhDTcP

— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) July 9, 2017





All the best @WayneRooney and congratulations on a great United career . The best Striker I played with and saw at the club.

— Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 9, 2017





253 - Wayne Rooney departs Manchester United as the club's all-time record goalscorer, with 253 goals in all competitions. Emotional. pic.twitter.com/maF54h0ssm

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2017





Damn, bummer

— Chrissy Costanza (@ChrissyCostanza) July 9, 2017





Everton & United fans thinking about a Wayne Rooney winner at Anfield next season: pic.twitter.com/SLGSMQjQye

— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 9, 2017





The times right for Rooney to move on but that hurts seeing him in that blue kit.

— James Stretford (@Jamesstretford) July 9, 2017

