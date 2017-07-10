The Knicks are nearing negotiations to bring aboard former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin as the team’s top basketball executive, ESPN.com reports.

Talks progressing to make David Griffin GM of the Knicks

While reports of mutual interest between the Knicks and Griffin surfaced in late June, a day after the team parted ways with Phil Jackson, Griffin has had several conversations with organization since, including a dinner meeting with team executive Steve Mills in New York on Friday, according to ESPN.

Should Griffin come to terms with the Knicks, he would be given the GM title, as Mills is expected to take on the president’s role in the wake of Jackson’s departure. As GM, Griffin would run the team’s basketball operations.

There's no deal yet, however, and here's a key sticking point: Griffin may want to bring in his own front office and staff, a notion to which the Knicks may not be receptive.

Also, the New York Post is reporting the Knicks may interview more candidates, so the process may take a while.