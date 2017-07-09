Lukaku shares snaps from Manchester United medical on Instagram

Less than 24 hours after Manchester United announced that the club had agreed a deal with Everton to bring striker Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford subject to a medical and personal terms, the striker has taken to Instagram to seemingly confirm the move with snaps of his medical in the United States.

The Belgian's Instagram story opens with a shot of him in a waiting room and the word "Medicals.." written below it.

The story goes on to show the striker with wires attached to him and a laughing-crying face emoji above it, with "Please come save me" as the caption.

The two closing frames show Lukaku signing a Manchester United shirt for a young fan with the caption reading "First Manchester United fan I've met.. #Blessed #Thankful" and a final frame of him giving a thumbs up captioned "Finito".

His medical snaps came hours after it was confirmed he was arrested last week over a noise complaint and is scheduled to appear in a United States court on October 2.

A statement released by Beverly Hills Police Department detailed that Lukaku received a misdemeanour citation on July 2.

Police said the citation, after which Lukaku was not physically arrested, came on the back of verbal warnings following five other complaints about noise levels at his rented accommodation.