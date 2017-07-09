News

Ferrari mechanic suffers double leg break in Raikkonen accident
USA Player Ratings: Dwyer, Guzan shine in underwhelming Gold Cup opener

Sporting News
Sporting News /

There wasn't much to admire about the U.S. national team's draw with Panama, but Dom Dwyer and Brad Guzan managed to offer a silver lining.

As the Americans opened the Gold Cup with a 1-1 draw Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, Dwyer marked the occasion with his second goal in as many international appearances. Guzan, meanwhile, turned in a fine performance that will boost his case for the No. 1 role with the A-team.

Match report: USA 1-1 Panama

Here are Goal 's full player ratings for the U.S. national team's draw with Panama:

GK BRAD GUZAN , 8: Was commanding when called upon, making one lunging stop on Miguel Camargo and denying a Gabriel Torres header with a brilliant reaction save. Got unlucky on Panama's equalizer.

D GRAHAM ZUSI , 3: Became increasingly exposed as the game wore on, struggling to stay tight on his man at the far post. Also could have offered more going forward.

D OMAR GONZALEZ, 6: Offered a confident aerial presence and made a critical last-gasp touch to deny Ismael Diaz's point-blank effort.

D MATT BESLER, 5: Stepped up with some key defensive interventions, though he did get a little sloppy in the second half.

D JORGE VILLAFANA, 4: Had some decent moments going forward but his one-on-one defending left something to be desired.

M KELLYN ACOSTA, 4: His set-piece service was lacking, and he was uncharacteristically sloppy on the ball at times. Reacted a step too slow on Camargo's strike.

M DAX MCCARTY, 5: Won some scrappy battles in midfield but was too casual on the ball, not doing enough to move possession along quickly.

Dax McCarty Ismael Diaz USA Panama Gold Cup

M ALEJANDRO BEDOYA, 5: Brought his usual work rate on the right side of midfield, even if the final product wasn't there. Was unlucky not to earn a late penalty.

M JOE CORONA, 4: Really struggled to find a rhythm in attack, not getting on the ball enough and struggling to make an impact when he did. Was hooked early in the second half.

M KELYN ROWE, 6: Was the most threatening player on the field for the U.S., testing Panama with a couple stinging shots and teeing up Dwyer's opener. Did have a missed tackle in the buildup to Camargo's equalizer.

F DOM DWYER, 7: Followed up his goal-scoring debut with his first competitive strike for the U.S., burying his chance after some smart off-the-ball movement. Also offered energetic hold-up play.

Substitutes

F JUAN AGUDELO, 5: Gave the U.S. a bit of energy after coming on before fading from the game.

M GYASI ZARDES, 5: Played a couple nice balls, though he also had some touches he'll want back.

F JORDAN MORRIS, 4: Overcooked a left-footed cross on his one real opportunity to make an impact.

