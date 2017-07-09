Joel Embiid's foul comment about LaVar Ball on social media has earned him a $10,000 fine from the NBA, the league announced Saturday.

Joel Embiid fined 10K for LaVar Ball comment

Embiid drew the ire of the league Wednesday with his comment on an Instagram Live video saying, "F*** LaVar Ball." The 76ers center made the remark in response to Ball's critical comments about Embiid and teammate Ben Simmons on a Philadelphia radio station.

The league fined Embiid for "using inappropriate language on social media."

Embiid, of course, started the feud with Ball on draft night, tweeting, "Please dunk on him (Lonzo Ball) so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him."

LaVar Ball upped the ante Friday, telling TMZ Embiid made the foul comment because, “his vocabulary is limited,