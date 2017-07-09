South Africa paceman Rabada 'heartbroken' over Test ban

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is "heartbroken" to have been banned for the second Test against England at Trent Bridge next week, according to team-mate Temba Bavuma.

The Proteas could well have to come from behind in Nottingham after Alastair Cook ground his way to 59 not out at Lord's on day three of the opener, leaving England 119 for one in their second innings at stumps – an overall lead of 216 after earlier dismissing South Africa for 361.

Bavuma did his best to keep Dean Elgar's tourists in the contest as he brought up a seventh Test half-century before lunch, reaching the milestone alongside nightwatchman Rabada, who learnt late on Friday that he must serve a one-game suspension for using "inappropriate language" after his dismissal of Ben Stokes on day one.

The incident followed on from a previous controversy involving the 22-year-old paceman, when he collided with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during a one-day international earlier this year.

"He is an emotional character," Bavuma told reporters. "He didn't purposely act like that but he was fully aware of the consequences.

"He's been dealt with accordingly. I know he's quite heartbroken as he feels he has let down the team but we fully understand.

"Everything happened in the heat of the moment and we just have to move forward from there."

England's record wicket taker James Anderson, who claimed the vital wicket of Bavuma's fellow half-centurion Quinton de Kock on his way to figures of 2-44, is himself no stranger to a choice word of two out in the middle.

Anderson hailed Rabada as an "outstanding bowler" and had sympathy with the youngster's plight.

"The stump microphone does enhance the game. When I watch the game, I like having it there. It's the players' duty to know it's there and it can be turned up quite loud sometimes," said Anderson, who left South Africa a bowler light on day three after a sharp delivery gave Vernon Philander a bruised hand.

"It's obviously good for us, because he's an outstanding bowler. It's a tough one because for me – I like to see bowlers playing with aggression and passion, which he obviously does.

"But the scrutiny we're under with [technology] you can't get away with anything. There is a line that the ICC have drawn and you have to stay the right side of it."