NBA free agency: James Harden to get 4-year, $228M extension

James Harden and the Houston Rockets have agreed on the largest contract extension in NBA history, which will keep the All-Star in Houston through the 2022-23 season.

The Rockets guard signed a four-year extension with the organization, team owner Leslie Alexander announced Saturday.

"Houston is home for me," Harden said. "Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title."

According to ESPN, the deal is worth a whopping $228 million. Previously, Warriors star Stephen Curry had the biggest contract extension after he recently signed a four-year deal worth $201 million.

ESPN reported once the extension starts in 2019, Harden will start earning $37.8 million, with his annual salary going up to $40.8 million, $43.8 million and $46.8 million over the next three seasons.

But Harden earned his huge paycheck. He averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game while helping the Rockets secure the third seed in the NBA playoffs last season.

Houston, which had a 55-27 mark last season, has also made the playoffs each of the five years Harden has been on the team.