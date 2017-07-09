Talks between the Knicks and Rockets to send Carmelo Anthony to Houston are expected to heat up now that New York has acquired Tim Hardaway Jr., ESPN.com reports.

Knicks, Rockets expected to resume talks around Carmelo Anthony trade

Many of the pieces appear to be in place for the trade to happen. According to the report, the Rockets want Anthony; ‘Melo is willing to waive his no-trade clause to play with Chris Paul and James Harden; and the Knicks do not envision Anthony and Hardaway being on the court together.

The Knicks extended Hardaway Jr. a four-year, $71 million offer sheet the Hawks are not expected to match.

Per Pro Basketball Talk, the Rockets could move non-guaranteed contracts plus draft picks to the Knicks to facilitate a deal for Anthony. While Eric Gordon or Ryan Anderson could also be part of the package, the Knicks are likely more interested in Gordon than taking on the $60 million and three years left on Anderson’s deal. Gordon is scheduled to make about $40 million over the next three years.

A trade from the Knicks to the Rockets would reunite Anthony and coach Mike D’Antoni, a partnership that didn’t go well when both were in New York.