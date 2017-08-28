Little League World Series 2017: Bracket, schedule, results, TV channel

The 71st Little League World Series is complete, with the world's top 10- to 12-year-old baseball players having competed for the LLWS championship.

The LLWS began Aug. 17 with a game between the Latin American region and the Mexico region and culminated with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Aug. 27 in Williamsport, Pa. A team from Toyko defeated a squad from Lufkin, Texas, 12-2 in the championship game.

The International Regionals began July 1, while the U.S. Regionals began Aug. 3.

Little League World Series schedule

The 2017 Little League Baseball World Series began Thursday, Aug. 17, and ended with the championship game on Sunday, Aug. 27. The full LLWS schedule is available here.

Little League World Series bracket

Get the 2017 Little League Baseball World Series bracket here.

Little League World Series results

Click here for live scores and results from the 2017 Little League Baseball World Series.

How can I watch the LLWS live on TV?

The 2017 Little League Baseball World Series will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks and ABC.

How can I live stream the LLWS?

The 2017 Little League Baseball World Series is available on WatchESPN.

How can I listen to the LLWS on the radio?

WRAK (1200 AM/1400 AM/94.9 FM) in Williamsport, Pa., will broadcast the 2017 Little League Baseball World Series.

Where can I watch LLWS highlights?

Highlights from the 2017 Little League Baseball World Series will be available at Videos.LittleLeague.org.