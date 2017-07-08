The absence of six State of Origin representatives proved costly for Melbourne Storm as the NRL leaders were beaten 22-6 by Parramatta Eels.

Depleted Storm slip up against Eels

With skipper Cameron Smith among half a dozen players missing on Saturday, the Storm fell 16 points down inside 23 minutes - with an early sin-binning for Suliasi Vunivalu not helping matters.

Bevan French scored Parramatta's first try and set up the second for Mitchell Moses before Semi Radradra added a third touchdown.

Jahrome Hughes responded for Melbourne before half-time, but the only remaining four-pointer came courtesy of the Eels' Clint Gutherson with 10 minutes remaining.

The boot of Nathan Cleary proved decisive in Penrith Panthers' 16-8 victory over Manly Sea Eagles.

Both sides scored two tries apiece, but Manly's were not converted while Cleary successfully added the extras and two penalty goals.