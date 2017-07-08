Depleted Storm slip up against Eels

News

Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett
The absence of six State of Origin representatives proved costly for Melbourne Storm as the NRL leaders were beaten 22-6 by Parramatta Eels.

With skipper Cameron Smith among half a dozen players missing on Saturday, the Storm fell 16 points down inside 23 minutes - with an early sin-binning for Suliasi Vunivalu not helping matters.

Bevan French scored Parramatta's first try and set up the second for Mitchell Moses before Semi Radradra added a third touchdown.

Jahrome Hughes responded for Melbourne before half-time, but the only remaining four-pointer came courtesy of the Eels' Clint Gutherson with 10 minutes remaining.

The boot of Nathan Cleary proved decisive in Penrith Panthers' 16-8 victory over Manly Sea Eagles.

Both sides scored two tries apiece, but Manly's were not converted while Cleary successfully added the extras and two penalty goals.

