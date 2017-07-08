The British and Irish Lions' enthralling series with New Zealand ended all square following Saturday's 15-15 draw at Eden Park.

New Zealand 15 Lions 15: Top Opta facts

After a 30-15 defeat in the opener, the tourists roared back into contention with a thrilling 24-21 success in Wellington last Saturday.

And the two sides could not be separated back in Auckland in the decider, four penalties from Owen Farrell and one courtesy of Elliot Daly cancelling out the All Blacks' tries through Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett on their first starts.

With the help of Opta, we look at the key facts following a suitably gripping finale to an engrossing series.

- The Lions have drawn a Test series for just the second time, the other tied series coming in 1955 against South Africa.

- The All Blacks failed to win at Eden Park for the first time since August 1994, when they drew against South Africa; they had won 38 in a row at the venue between those two ties.

- The Lions drew a match in a Test series for the first time since 1974 against South Africa (they also drew an individual Test against Argentina in 2005).

- The Lions had also drawn four years before in their final Test in New Zealand in 1971, the last time they avoided defeat in a series against the All Blacks.

- This was the fifth time since the beginning of 1989 that a Lions Series had gone to a final game decider; the Lions have won two, lost two and drawn one of those games with the series tied at 1-1 going into the final match.

- Jordie Barrett became the 10th youngest player to score a try for the All Blacks, and the seventh youngest player to score against the Lions.

- Elliot Daly became the first player to score points both for and against the Lions; he scored a penalty in this game against the All Blacks after slotting a penalty for the Barbarians against the Lions four years ago.

- Warren Gatland is now unbeaten on both his tours as Lions head coach, winning in Australia four years ago.