Chelsea fans had just come to terms with the fact Manchester United had swooped in to steal top transfer target Romelu Lukaku from under their noses when it emerged on Friday night they'd matched their rivals' £75 million bid.

Lukaku tug of war between Man Utd and Chelsea leads to hilarious fan banter on Twitter

The Europa League winners confirmed on Saturday morning that a fee for Lukaku had been agreed, but could the Premier League champions' late manouevre scupper their hopes?

Twitter went into comedy meltdown mode as fans of all club colours chipped in to joke and comment on what has turned into the transfer safa of the summer.



Man Utd fans coming back on Twitter to news that Chelsea have matched their bid for Lukaku pic.twitter.com/DurmfgACge

— Rashad (@azpilicuela) July 7, 2017





We have now matched United's Lukaku bid. Shambles

— Rory Jennings (@Chelsearory) July 7, 2017





It's like fancying a girl a little bit but not really caring. Then someone else asks her out so you go mental & propose #Lukaku #CFC

— Rory Jennings (@Chelsearory) July 7, 2017





Lukaku when he hears that Conte feels betrayed by his decision to join Manchester United.. https://t.co/zC9MciLhis

— ㅤ (@TheUtdReview) July 7, 2017





It's peak for Lukaku. Go to the club who rejected him, or to the manager who rejected him.

— Luke (@lukemcewen) July 7, 2017





Me sitting back enjoying Chelsea & United fans arguing over Lukaku. pic.twitter.com/W5X4aDAhwW

— Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 7, 2017





Chelsea fans deleting tweets slating Lukaku now that there are reports they've matched our bid... pic.twitter.com/ofr277g4hc

— Doc MUFC (@Doc_Joshi) July 7, 2017





FIGHTING OVER LUKAKU WHAT HAS FOOTBALL COME TO

— KG (@ElMagoCF4) July 7, 2017





Is the Lukaku story a smokescreen to cover up we've not signed anyone in weeks lol. Can't see for all this smoke.

— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 7, 2017

