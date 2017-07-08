News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jenneke jiggles, narrowly misses out on medal
Jenneke jiggles, narrowly misses out on medal

Lukaku tug of war between Man Utd and Chelsea leads to hilarious fan banter on Twitter

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Chelsea fans had just come to terms with the fact Manchester United had swooped in to steal top transfer target Romelu Lukaku from under their noses when it emerged on Friday night they'd matched their rivals' £75 million bid.

Lukaku tug of war between Man Utd and Chelsea leads to hilarious fan banter on Twitter

Lukaku tug of war between Man Utd and Chelsea leads to hilarious fan banter on Twitter

The Europa League winners confirmed on Saturday morning that a fee for Lukaku had been agreed, but could the Premier League champions' late manouevre scupper their hopes?

Ramos: Mbappe has enormous potential

Twitter went into comedy meltdown mode as fans of all club colours chipped in to joke and comment on what has turned into the transfer safa of the summer.











Back To Top