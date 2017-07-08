Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young has signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors announce signing of Young

Young averaged 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season for the Lakers, with his move confirmed on Friday.

He joins the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, who all re-signed with the Warriors this offseason.

Golden State continue to try to lock up free agent center JaVale McGee but they may not have the money to do so.

He reportedly set up a meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.