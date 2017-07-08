Before Friday, Canada hadn't scored a goal at the CONCACAF Gold Cup since 2011. The North Americans broke their drought in historic fashion in a 4-2 win over French Guiana, with teenager Alphonso Davies rewriting the record books with a second-half strike.

Davies becomes first 2000s-born player to score at a top level international tournament

The 16-year-old, who came into the tournament with just one appearance for the full Canadian national team after earning his citizenship last month, was sent in alone on French Guiana goalkeeper Donovan Leon at the hour mark of a wild tournament opener in New Jersey and calmly slotted the ball into the net.



And there we have it, Alphonso Davies' first goal with #CanMNT. pic.twitter.com/kxgsb0BJ4K

— Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) July 8, 2017



With the strike, Davies set a trio of records. Not only did he establish himself as the youngest-ever Canadian goal scorer and the youngest to score at a Gold Cup, he also became the first player born in the 21st century to score at a top level international tournament, according to MisterChip.

The Vancouver Whitecaps youngster got himself onto the score sheet again in the dying moments, scoring his team's fourth goal as Canada secured a victory.