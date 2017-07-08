News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussies win more gold in athletics and diving
Aussies win more gold in athletics and diving

Munoz grabs 36-hole Greenbrier Classic lead

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Sebastian Munoz remained in control of the Greenbrier Classic after shooting a three-under 67 to get to 12 under on Friday.

Munoz grabs 36-hole Greenbrier Classic lead

Munoz grabs 36-hole Greenbrier Classic lead

After a sterling nine-under 61 in round one, Munoz came back to earth a little, but still impressed with four birdies on his first seven holes.

He stumbled a bit on his back nine nine, bogeying holes three and six, but he birdied the par-four seventh hole to finish his round on a positive note.

Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford are tied for second at nine under.

Martin shot a three-under 67 Friday, while Swafford shot a bogey-free four-under 66.

Danny Lee, Russell Henley and 2016 United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III are all tied for fourth at eight under.

Jamie Lovemark headlined a group tied for seventh at seven under. The long hitter shot a bogey-free 64 in round two.

Phil Mickelson, playing his first event without long-time caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, shot a disappointing two-over 72 Friday to just make the cut on the mark at one under.

Charles Howell III, runner-up at the Quicken Loans National, also finished at one under.

Players Championship winner Kim Si-woo, Kevin Kisner and former world number one Luke Donald were among the notables to miss the cut.

Back To Top