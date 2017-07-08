LaVar Ball, Joel Embiid escalate feud with pettiness, F-bombs

LaVar Ball is in the middle of yet another feud with an NBA player — this time with 76ers center Joel Embiid — and it's just as petty and stupid as you'd expect.

Now, to be fair, Embiid was actually the one to start this feud on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft, when he and teammate Ben Simmons called out LaVar's son Lonzo Ball after the Lakers drafted him No. 2 overall. That much is granted.

LaVar Ball, of course, is not one to take things lying down. He responded in kind two days later via Philadelphia sports radio station, 97.5 The Fanatic, saying Embiid and Simmons should find better ways to spend their time — like focusing on staying healthy (Embiid played in 33 games last season, while Simmons missed all of 2016-17 with a broken foot).

“When you don’t win and don’t even make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do is Tweet — make some stuff," LaVar Ball said. "Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their game in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game — always hurt and at the bottom of the totem pole. So guess what, get your asses off the goddamn Tweeter, and get in the gym.”

All things considered, that wasn't too bad a response from LaVar Ball. Story over, right? Feud finished?

Nope.

Embiid poked the bear again on Wednesday, going on Instagram live and saying, "F— Lavar Ball." Video evidence:

Once again, LaVar Ball snapped back at Embiid on Friday via TMZ Sports, attacking his intelligence instead of his body.

"The reason he said that ... his vocabulary is limited," LaVar said. "You got to use cuss words when you don't have no intellect.

"He's not intelligent at all. He's worried about me? He should be worrying about playing," LaVar said. "I got three words for him: Can't. Play. At. All. Oh shoot, that's four."

At the rate he's going, LaVar Ball is well on his way to a Hall-of-Fame career when it comes to sports feuds. We can only hope the next one (assuming this one is over) is just as entertaining as the last.