Four women who worked at a U.S. government spy agency alleged that Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight touched them inappropriately in brief encounters before and after a speech he gave in July 2015, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing investigative documents and interviews with more than a dozen officials from the agency.

Women at spy agency said Bob Knight groped them in 2015, report says

The women's claims — which previously had not been public — led to criminal investigations by the FBI and the U.S. Army, and the Pentagon, Congress and other intelligence agencies in Washington, D.C., were alerted.

The criminal investigations, in which Knight denied any wrongdoing, were finished in July 2016 and no charges were filed.

The incidents were alleged to have occurred at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in Fort Belvoir, Va., near Washington. According to The Post, which cited documents compiled by investigators and its interviews with three of the women, among the things they accused Knight of doing was hugging them too tightly around the chest and hitting them on the buttocks.

Knight's attorney in Indianapolis told The Post that "[t]here is absolutely no credible evidence to support this in our opinion, these allegations.”

Although Knight, now 76, didn't respond to requests from The Post for comment, his wife, Karen, sent a text message that read: “Bob did nothing wrong and there is NO evidence to prove that he did. Case closed.”

According to The Post, employees at the NGA complained in advance about Knight being invited as part of a distinguished speakers series because of his history of bullying players, demeaning women and other boorish behavior.