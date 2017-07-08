Burnley have signed Jonathan Walters from Stoke City in a deal worth up to £3million, the forward becoming the club's fifth Republic of Ireland international.

Burnley add to Irish contingent with Walters signing

Walters joins fellow Ireland players Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long at Turf Moor after signing a two-year contract on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who has 49 caps for Ireland, scored 62 goals in 271 appearances in all competitions for Stoke during his seven years with the Potters.

Walters is Burnley's second signing ahead of the new Premier League season, joining Charlie Taylor at the club after the left-back agreed a move from Leeds United.

The deals come after Burnley sold Michael Keane to Everton this week in a deal that could rise in value to £30m.