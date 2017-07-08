The 2017 NHL offseason hasn't been short on nostalgic reunions between team and player.

No place like home: Top NHL free-agent reunions and their outlooks for 2017-18

The homecoming narrative started before the draft with the Blackhawks' reacquisition of Brandon Saad and continued July 1 when a handful of veterans in the twilight of their careers returned to familiar confines, often at discounted rates, for a last shot at glory. Factor in Kevin Shattenkirk (who literally went home) taking less money to play for his beloved childhood team, the Rangers, as well as Buffalo's re-annexation as "Pominville," and next season promises to feature feel-good stories aplenty.

MORE: Grading best, worst free-agent deals so far

Sporting News looks at five unrestricted free agents who went home, ranked by the influence on their new/former club's 2017-18 success. Apologies to Dominic Moore (Toronto) and Anders Lindback (Nashville), who didn't make the cut.

5. Chad Johnson, G, Sabres

One of the better backup goalies in the NHL, Johnson saw his first extended work as a starter in 2015-16 with Buffalo when he filled in for an injured Robin Lehner. A Calgary native, he parlayed that success into a one-year free-agent deal with his hometown Flames last offseason. Things didn't go as well in net as the Flames planned, but the goalie-needy Sabres offered a one-year, $2.5 million deal to bring him back. Johnson, 31, is set up nicely to log quality minutes behind Lehner again.

4. Mike Cammalleri, F, Kings

The Kings drafted Cammalleri in the second round way back in 2002. He scored 79 goals (including 34 in 2006-07) in his first three full seasons in Los Angeles before meandering between Calgary, Montreal and New Jersey. Last week, the Devils bought out the final two years of Cammalleri's contract, so he decided to take his career full circle, signing with LA for one year and $1 million.

Cammalleri, 35, is no longer a consistent goal threat, but he brings plenty of offensive value in a depth role to the cap-strapped Kings. Maybe even some power-play juice, to boot.



List of GAR values for recently bought-out players.



Side notes:

- Cammalleri's GAR ~= Pominville's GAR

- Jokinen, Hartnell still useful pic.twitter.com/r0TY2N8tC0

— Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) June 30, 2017



MORE: Connor McDavid's monster new contract, in perspective

3. Patrick Sharp, F, Blackhawks

Sharp's trade out of Chicago following the Blackhawks' third Stanley Cup win in five seasons might have been the most painful cap casualty of that 2015 offseason roster purge. Neither Sharp nor the Blackhawks have been the same since. Sharp had 55 points with the Stars in 2015-16, but he followed that up with his worst season as a pro. The Hawks, meanwhile, haven't advanced beyond the first round without him.

Again in a cap crunch this offseason, the Blackhawks turned to Sharp as a value add (one year, $800,000), hoping he might serve as a low-cost winger capable of playing up and down the lineup. At 35, though, it remains to be seen whether Sharp has much left to offer. It'll be a prove-it year for the veteran.

2. Justin Williams, F, Hurricanes

Williams laid the foundation for his "Mr. Game 7" legend with back-to-back 30-goal seasons and a Stanley Cup during his five seasons in Carolina from 2003-09. At two years and $9 million, he's the most expensive player on this list, but he is coming off a 24-goal season in Washington, his highest output since leaving Raleigh. He could well be a captain candidate for a Canes team that hopes to make the playoff jump this season, playing important top-six minutes 5-on-5 and on the power play.

MORE: Is Carey Price's mega-extension worth it?

1. Scott Hartnell, F, Predators

Another recent buyout, Hartnell is back with the franchise that made him the sixth overall pick way back in the 2000 NHL Draft. He played six seasons in Nashville from 2000-07 and established himself as one of the better power forwards in the NHL. Now 35, he'll be reunited with Predators coach Peter Laviolette, under whom Hartnell played in Philadelphia — a few of the most productive seasons of his career — and could be a key contributor on a Stanley Cup contender.

James Neal's loss to Vegas in the expansion draft will be hard to bear, but Hartnell should help bridge the gap physically and offensively 5-on-5, quickly outperforming the bargain-basement one-year, $1 million contract he signed. He's only one year removed from three straight 20-goal seasons, after all.