Bundesliga: Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc

Borussia Dortmund expect to begin the Bundesliga season with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still at the club.

Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc

The 28-year-old finished last campaign as the leading scorer in Germany's top flight with a stunning 31-goal return but his future has since been shrouded in uncertainty.

READ MORE: Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals

Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are among the sides to have been linked to the Gabon international's services.

Aubameyang's repeatedly stated desire to represent Real Madrid at some stage in his career also lends little stability to his status as the star attraction at Signal Iduna Park but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc believes he will remain under new head coach Peter Bosz.

Dortmund returned to pre-season training on Friday and the close proximity of the 2017-18 campaign means Aubameyang has limited time remaining in which to make a move away, according to Zorc.

"For now, we assume that Aubameyang will stay," he told WAZ.

"We arranged with him that we are open for talks but only until a certain point of time."

Dortmund face Bayern in the DFL-Supercup on August 5 and begin their Bundesliga campaign away to Wolfsburg two weeks later after a DFB-Pokal tie at Rielasingen-Arlen.