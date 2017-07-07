Baylor University settled its first lawsuit filed by a woman who was allegedly assaulted on campus before being ignored by the institution after reporting the incident.

Baylor settles first lawsuit related to sexual assault allegations

USA Today reports that Baylor on Thursday settled a federal lawsuit filed by a former student who alleged she was sexually assaulted in 2015. The woman, identified as "Jane Doe," said she was drugged and abducted from an off-campus residence known as "The Rugby House," which had been the site of previous alleged assaults reported to Baylor officials. The woman claimed she was then sexually assaulted. The suit notes the alleged incident did not involve a member of the school's rugby club team.

The lawsuit alleges that the university initially worked to identify the attacker, but eventually stopped all correspondence with the woman and did not schedule a hearing in her case. She dropped out of Baylor that summer.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016, accused Baylor of fostering a “hunting ground for sexual predators to freely prey upon innocent, unsuspecting female students, with no concern of reprisal or consequences.”

“Baylor University is pleased that the parties were able to resolve this dispute in an amicable fashion. We are unable to comment further regarding this particular claim out of respect for the student’s privacy,” the university said in a statement.

According to USA Today, Baylor has already settled with at least three other women who alleged they were assaulted but did not file lawsuits. The university also faces federal Title IX discrimination lawsuits from more than a dozen women, and it is subject of state criminal and federal civil rights investigations and an NCAA probe.

The scandal resulted in the dismissal of former football coach Art Briles and the resignations of former school president Ken Starr and former athletic director Ian McCaw.