Indian Super League: Sandesh Jhingan turns highest-paid Indian defender after Kerala Blasters deal

Kerala Blasters have retained central defender Sandesh Jhingan as their second senior player ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Goal had revealed earlier that winger CK Vineeth has signed for the Blasters but there was confusion regarding the second player with Mehtab Hossain, invited for talks by the Blasters, opting to enter the draft.

The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned outfit then continued talks with fullback Rino Anto and Sandesh Jhingan and have finally managed to agree terms with the Chandigarh-born player, thereby retaining two fan favourites.

It has also been reliably learnt that the versatile defender has penned a three-year deal with the Blasters worth a handsome sum of ₹3.8 crores. The lucrative deal sees Sandesh Jhingan become India's highest paid defender.

Sandesh Jhingan has been an integral part of the Kerala Blasters set up since the inaugural edition of the ISL where he made his bones after being named the Emerging Player of the Year. His stock has been on the rise ever since and he has helped the Tuskers reach the ISL finals twice in three years.

The 23-year-old, one of Indian national team's first choice defenders, played on loan for Bengaluru FC in the recently concluded domestic season and helped the Blues win the Federation Cup. The Blasters fans will be hoping Jhingan can finally land a trophy while donning a yellow shirt.

Apart from Sandesh Jhingan and CK Vineeth, the Men in Yellow have also signed young winger Prasanth Karuthadathkuni in the U21 player category and as a result will enter the player draft in the third round.