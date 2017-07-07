Veteran forward Rudy Gay is heading to the San Antonio Spurs.

Gay leaves Kings for Spurs

The veteran forward agreed to a deal with the Spurs, it was confirmed on Thursday, with ESPN reporting it as a two-year, $17.2million contract.

Gay, who spent the last three and a half seasons with the Sacramento Kings, and the Spurs confirmed the move.

Gay only played in 30 games for the Kings last season after he tore his Achilles tendon.

Even though he could have exercised his player's option that was worth $14.2m, Gay reportedly wanted to play for a franchise that was in NBA title contention.

Since the Spurs have reached the NBA playoffs each season for the past 20 years, the 30-year-old Gay will be more likely to have that chance.