NBA free agency: Rudy Gay leaves Kings for Spurs; Kings add Vince Carter

The veteran forward agreed to a two-year deal with the Spurs, the team announced Thursday. According to ESPN, the contract is worth $17.2 million and the second year of the contract comes with a player option.

Gay, who spent the last three seasons with the Kings, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Gay only played in 30 games for the Kings last year after he tore his Achilles tendon. Even though he could have exercised his player's option that was worth $14.2 million, Gay reportedly wanted to play for a franchise that has NBA title contention.

Since the Spurs have reached the NBA playoffs each season for the past 20 years, the 30-year-old Gay will be more likely to have that chance.

In a parallel move, the Kings signed free agent forward Vince Carter to a one-year contract worth $8 million, his agents told ESPN. Carter may have lost a step or two at 40, but still averaged more than 24 minutes in 73 games last season.