UFC 217 could be a lot more interesting.

Georges St-Pierre challenges Michael Bisping to fight at UFC 217

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre issued a challenge to fight UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden, MMA Fighting reported.

St-Pierre sent a text to both Bisping and UFC president Dana White, asking for the fight to be set up at UFC 217.

"Michael, you should man up and fight me 11/4 in N.Y.," the text read. "I am coming out of retirement to retire you. Dana, PLEASE make it happen."

Originally, Bisping was supposed to fight the interim welterweight winner of the Yoel Romero or Robert Whittaker at UFC 213. However, Bisping said on The MMA Hour on Monday he would rather fight St-Georges instead of Romero or Whittaker.

“Georges, if you’re watching, which I know you are because you want to know what I’m saying,” Bisping said. “you’ve got until Saturday, because on Saturday I’m going to be on the FS1 post-fight show. Tune in, because one of those (fighters), Yoel Romero or Robert Whittaker, will be joining me on the desk.

“If I can’t say I’m fighting GSP by then, then I have to say I’m going to fight Whittaker or Romero. I can’t be a little b— about it. Basically, the countdown is on.”

St-Pierre and Bisping were in talks to fight at UFC 213 on Saturday, but St-Pierre, 36, is recovering from an eye injury that will keep him sidelined until the fall. He hasn't fought since beating Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013.