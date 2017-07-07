Red Bull Arena to host United States-Costa Rica qualifier in September

U.S. Soccer has announced that Red Bull Arena will host the Sept. 1 World Cup qualifier between the United States national team and Costa Rica.

The Hexagonal match will be the first time the Harrison, N.J. venue has hosted a World Cup qualifier.

"This is going to be a critical game for us against one of the toughest opponents in CONCACAF," U.S. manager Bruce Arena said in a news release. "Red Bull Arena is among the finest soccer facilities in the country, and we look forward to having outstanding support."

The game will be the seventh of 10 Hexagonal match for the U.S. and Costa Rica, which currently sit third and second respectively in the standings of the six-team group.

Kickoff for the game will be 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on the ESPN and Univision Networks.

Following the match at Red Bull Arena, the United States heads to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras on Sept. 5.