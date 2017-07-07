Ernests Gulbis will meet Novak Djokovic in round three of Wimbledon after the Latvian upset Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets on Thursday.

Gulbis shocks Del Potro to set up Djokovic showdown

Gulbis was ranked as high as 10th in 2014, a year that saw him reach the French Open semi-finals, but struggles with form and injuries in recent years have seen him plummet to 589 in the world.

However, Gulbis - in the draw due to a protected ranking - was in inspired form to dispatch of Del Potro - whose own injury problems throughout his career have been well documented - 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

It means Del Potro, who was seeded 29th, has still only gone beyond round four at SW19 once in his career - that coming in a semi-final run in 2013.

Djokovic, who was beaten by Del Potro at last year's Olympics but the victor in their past three contests, is next up for Gulbis, with the former world number one and three-time champion having coasted past Adam Pavlasek 6-2 6-2 6-1.