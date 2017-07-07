News

Big 12 coach rankings: With Bob Stoops gone, who takes over No. 1?

Sporting News
Sporting News ranked the FBS coaches from 1-130, and now it's time to take a closer look at the Big 12 conference.

Bob Stoops left Oklahoma after an 18-year run that included a national championship in 2000 and 10 conference titles. Texas also has a new coach after firing Charlie Strong at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

MORE: Ranking FBS coaches from 1-130

With the Sooners and Longhorns breaking in new coaches, who is the best coach in the Big 12? Here's a closer look:


1. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State


Overall: 8
Record: 104-50
Lowdown: Gundy boasts a .675 winning percentage in Stillwater, and the exit of Bob Stoops creates an opportunity for the Cowboys heading into 2017. Gundy's been close a few times. Can he finally put Oklahoma State in that College Football Playoff? That's the opportunity here.


2. Gary Patterson, TCU


Overall: 11
Record: 149-54
Lowdown: The Horned Frogs dropped off with a 6-7 season last year, but Patterson has 10 seasons with double-digit wins across four conferences with the Horned Frogs. One season doesn't take away from all of that.


3. Bill Snyder, Kansas State


Overall: 12
Record: 202-105
Lowdown: The longtime coach defines everything that is the Kansas State football program, and that's led to seven consecutive bowl appearances in his second stint. He'll turn 78 in October, and is coaching despite undergoing treatments for throat cancer. Who else could do that?

MORE: SN Preseason Top 25


4. Tom Herman, Texas


Overall: 18
Record: 22-4 (0-0)
Lowdown: We know you think this is too high. We're big believers in Herman, who has already shown a knack for recruiting since being hired at Texas. It's going to carry over, and the Longhorns have a chance to seize control in the Big 12. Watch Herman do it sooner rather than later.


5. Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia


Overall: 44
Record: 46-31
Lowdown: Holgorsen, like the other veteran coaches in the conference, also has an opportunity to elevate his program's profile. The Mountaineers are coming off a 10-win season, their most-successful effort since joining the Big 12.


6. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma


Overall: 45
Record: 0-0
Lowdown: This is our best guess on Riley, who has shown brilliance as an offensive coordinator the last two seasons and is set up for success. But the 33-year-old isn't stepping into just any other job. Oklahoma will be expected to reach the College Football Playoff and maintain that high standard Stoops set in Norman.

MORE: SN bowl projections for 2017-18


7. Matt Rhule, Baylor


Overall: 48
Record: 28-23 (0-0)
Lowdown: Rhule won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons at Temple, and we know he can get the job done on the field. Rhule's task, however, extends to helping Baylor continue to clean up the mess off the field. Rhule is the right guy for both jobs.


8. Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech


Overall: 55
Record: 24-26
Lowdown: The Red Raiders haven't finished higher than fifth in the Big 12 under Kingsbury, and the defense must show something for that to change. Kingsbury isn't on the hot seat yet, but that won't last if this trend continues.


9. Matt Campbell, Iowa State


Overall: 60
Record: 38-24 (3-9)
Lowdown: Campbell endured a rough first season for the Cyclones, and that's to be expected. Campbell, however, had a consistent program at Toledo, and that's what he'll continue to build toward in Ames. Give it time.


10. David Beaty, Kansas


Overall: 106
Record: 2-22
Lowdown: Good news: Beaty led Kansas to a victory against Texas last year. Bad news: that's the only Big 12 win for the Jayhawks the last two seasons.

MORE COACH RANKINGS: ACC | Big 10 | Pac-12 | SEC

