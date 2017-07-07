Sporting News ranked the FBS coaches from 1-130, and now it's time to take a closer look at the Big 12 conference.

Big 12 coach rankings: With Bob Stoops gone, who takes over No. 1?

Bob Stoops left Oklahoma after an 18-year run that included a national championship in 2000 and 10 conference titles. Texas also has a new coach after firing Charlie Strong at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

With the Sooners and Longhorns breaking in new coaches, who is the best coach in the Big 12? Here's a closer look:

1. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Overall: 8

Record: 104-50

Lowdown: Gundy boasts a .675 winning percentage in Stillwater, and the exit of Bob Stoops creates an opportunity for the Cowboys heading into 2017. Gundy's been close a few times. Can he finally put Oklahoma State in that College Football Playoff? That's the opportunity here.

2. Gary Patterson, TCU

Overall: 11

Record: 149-54

Lowdown: The Horned Frogs dropped off with a 6-7 season last year, but Patterson has 10 seasons with double-digit wins across four conferences with the Horned Frogs. One season doesn't take away from all of that.

3. Bill Snyder, Kansas State

Overall: 12

Record: 202-105

Lowdown: The longtime coach defines everything that is the Kansas State football program, and that's led to seven consecutive bowl appearances in his second stint. He'll turn 78 in October, and is coaching despite undergoing treatments for throat cancer. Who else could do that?

4. Tom Herman, Texas

Overall: 18

Record: 22-4 (0-0)

Lowdown: We know you think this is too high. We're big believers in Herman, who has already shown a knack for recruiting since being hired at Texas. It's going to carry over, and the Longhorns have a chance to seize control in the Big 12. Watch Herman do it sooner rather than later.

5. Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia

Overall: 44

Record: 46-31

Lowdown: Holgorsen, like the other veteran coaches in the conference, also has an opportunity to elevate his program's profile. The Mountaineers are coming off a 10-win season, their most-successful effort since joining the Big 12.

6. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Overall: 45

Record: 0-0

Lowdown: This is our best guess on Riley, who has shown brilliance as an offensive coordinator the last two seasons and is set up for success. But the 33-year-old isn't stepping into just any other job. Oklahoma will be expected to reach the College Football Playoff and maintain that high standard Stoops set in Norman.

7. Matt Rhule, Baylor

Overall: 48

Record: 28-23 (0-0)

Lowdown: Rhule won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons at Temple, and we know he can get the job done on the field. Rhule's task, however, extends to helping Baylor continue to clean up the mess off the field. Rhule is the right guy for both jobs.

8. Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech

Overall: 55

Record: 24-26

Lowdown: The Red Raiders haven't finished higher than fifth in the Big 12 under Kingsbury, and the defense must show something for that to change. Kingsbury isn't on the hot seat yet, but that won't last if this trend continues.

9. Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Overall: 60

Record: 38-24 (3-9)

Lowdown: Campbell endured a rough first season for the Cyclones, and that's to be expected. Campbell, however, had a consistent program at Toledo, and that's what he'll continue to build toward in Ames. Give it time.

10. David Beaty, Kansas

Overall: 106

Record: 2-22

Lowdown: Good news: Beaty led Kansas to a victory against Texas last year. Bad news: that's the only Big 12 win for the Jayhawks the last two seasons.

