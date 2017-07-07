Corona, a Mexican import beer, is now the officially beer of the Texas Longhorns.

Corona is now the official beer of the Texas Longhorns

The University of Texas athletics department announced a partnership with Corona, along with the slogan, "Horns Up, Limes In!"

"There really isn't anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns," said John Alvarado, VP of marketing for Corona Extra in a press release. "Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we're excited to raise our Coronas and Hook 'em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform."



Corona beer has signed its first college marketing deal.



It's with University of Texas.



Campaign Slogan will be: "Horns Up, Limes In." pic.twitter.com/IblZLGNpJ6

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 5, 2017



Texas has been selling alcohol at sporting events since 2015, racking up millions of dollars in revenue, according to the Houston Chronicle.

As part of the sponsorship, Corona plans to have a "Corona Beach House" located near the football stadium on gamedays.

"Before each home football game in Austin this year, fans 21+ can get ready to cheer on the Longhorns with the brand's activation experience at the Corona Beach House located near the stadium. Fans can enjoy a Corona-branded experience including fun photo opportunities with Corona's iconic giant Adirondack chair."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:



Texas Football brought to you by Corona. Find your Beach. pic.twitter.com/qgDQOyl8hj

— John (@jgrimesbaylor) July 5, 2017





UT Tailgates next year pic.twitter.com/L9zreoNHW4

— not rio (@julianruimateo) July 5, 2017

