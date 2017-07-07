Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension

Hal Robson-Kanu hopes to build on a steady first season at West Brom after signing a three-year contract extension at The Hawthorns.

The Wales international moved to Albion after starring at Euro 2016, scoring a sublime goal as Chris Coleman's side beat Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Robson-Kanu found it difficult to hold down a starting role in Tony Pulis' side last season due to the form of Salomon Rondon and scored three goals in 29 Premier League appearances - just five of which were starts.

His performances when called upon were praised by Pulis and the forward has been rewarded with a deal that runs until 2020.

"I'm delighted because it's an opportunity to build on the good work we did last season and now I'm just looking forward to the new one," said Robson-Kanu.

"It was an easy decision. I've enjoyed my time here playing under Tony Pulis. It was a strong season and I want to build on the good work and contribute to a more successful future.

"As soon as I arrived the fans took to me and that love grew over the course of the season.

"And the lads have been terrific – they are a fantastic bunch of players and you can see there is a real togetherness in the squad."