Phil Mickelson's former caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay takes TV job

Phil Mickelson's former caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, is joining Golf Channel and NBC as an on-course reporter, Golf Digest reported, citing unidentified sources who confirmed that Mackay will make his debut at the British Open to begin a multi-year deal.

Mackay spent a quarter-century on Mickelson's bag, becoming one of the PGA Tour's most recognizable caddies, and said when the pair split a little more than two weeks ago a career change came into play.

“People have been nice enough over the years to say something to me about how they thought [broadcasting] was something maybe I could do at some point in my life," Mackay said. "It was always something I’d say thank you to, and personally thought about. When Phil and I split, I got several phone calls, and it became a bigger opportunity, really seriously, the last few weeks.”

In addition to the Open Championship, Mackay will work tournaments in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs as well as the Presidents Cup in August and September, bringing with him not only 25 years of on-course experience at golf's highest level and in its most pressure-packed events but also recognizability and "great" communication skills, NBC lead golf producer Tommy Roy says.

Interestingly, Golf Digest noted, because of the schedule mapped out for his TV work, Mackay also could potentially continue to caddie.

“I don’t think it rules anything out,” Mackay said. “I’m going be working 20-odd weeks a year. I think being a caddie is always going to be in my blood, but right now it’s one thing at a time.”