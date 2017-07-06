Mane to miss Liverpool’s opening friendlies

Liverpool predict Sadio Mane will join full team training within 10 days as he continues his rehabilitation from meniscus damage in his left knee.

The Senegal international, who suffered the injury in a 3-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton in April last season, spent much of the summer working with the club’s medical team at Melwood.

The 25-year-old, who has been undertaking outdoor sessions as the Reds reported back for pre-season on Wednesday, is on course with his recovery.

However, Mane is expected to play no part in the domestic friendlies against Tranmere Rovers and Wigan Athletic.



"They’re ready to go. I’m ready to go. It's cool."



Captain Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, also spent extended time at the training complex over the summer before continuing his fitness programme on holiday in Portugal.

The midfielder was sidelined for the final three months of 2016-17 with a foot injury, but is now aiming to sharpen up as soon as possible.

“I’m looking forward to training and getting as fit as I can, ready for the new season,” he told the club’s official website.



“I managed to train throughout the whole time and really enjoyed it. I’m looking forward to now getting started properly.

“There has been a few of us that have had to work hard during the summer to try to get back as quickly as possible, so some of us can get back for the first day or maybe in a week or two.

“It has been all go during the summer. I’m glad to be back training with the lads on the first day.”