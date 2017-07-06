Swansea City have completed the singing of Roque Mesa for £11 million from Las Palmas.

Swansea snap up Roque Mesa from Las Palmas for £11m

The 28-year-old midfielder has penned a four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.

He completed a medical on Thursday and will link up with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday when he reports to pre-season training.

A statement on Swansea’s official website read: “Mesa ends a seven-year association with Las Palmas, who he helped earn promotion back to Spain’s top flight in 2015.

“He made 35 appearances last season – scoring once – as Las Palmas finished 14th in La Liga.

“His stock has risen considerably during his time in Spanish football’s top tier, with Roque Mesa building a reputation for his passing style and ability on the ball.”

Mesa added on making a move to the Premier League: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a new challenge and a new adventure.

“The manager knows me, he knows how I play and what I can contribute to the team. I’ll try to make the team play.

“I know he’s like Ancelotti - he likes to play and wants to create a different Premier League team which likes to play. The manager is a person who knows how to play and that’s something I really like.”

Paul Clement has brought Mesa on board to provide further options in the middle of the park.

Swansea already have the likes of Leon Britton, Jack Cork, Tom Carroll, Ki Sung-Yueng, Leroy Fer, Jay Fulton and Gylfi Sigurdsson on their books, but have added even greater depth to their ranks.

The intention is that new additions will help the club to avoid a repeat of their struggles from 2016-17.

While they eventually wrapped up a 15th-place finish, it was only after the arrival of Clement as manager in January that they started to find form and edge their way to safety.

Mesa will be hoping to make an immediate impact at the start of 2017-18, having joined Tammy Abraham and Erwin Mulder in making his way to South Wales this summer.