Arsenal midfielder hunt has not led them to Napoli's Jorginho, claims agent

Arsenal have made no approach for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, claims the player’s agent Joao Santos.

The Gunners are looking to get their business done early in the summer transfer window, with deals already in place for Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette.

With their defensive and attacking ranks bolstered, a move for another option in the middle of the park is expected at some stage amid concerns over Santi Cazorla’s fitness.

Jorginho, a Brazil-born Italy international, is among those said to have registered on Arsene Wenger’s radar, but Arsenal are yet to make their interest known if the 25-year-old does figure in their plans.

Santos told Radio CRC: “Arsenal? No one has contacted me.

“Jorginho is fine in Naples, it is obvious that some managers have taken an interest in him, but my client has only Napoli in the sights for this year, and his goal is to do better than last year.”

Any move for Jorginho is likely to be complicated by the fact that he has no release clause in his contract.

That means an agreement would have to be reached with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Santos acknowledges that big money would be required to force the issue, but concedes that Napoli could be tempted into a sale if the terms are right.

He added: “The more time passes, the more difficult it is for the player to move.

“There is no release clause in his contract. If there comes a club with so much money and De Laurentiis is interested in the figure offered, [he] will sell him.”

Jorginho has spent his entire career to date in Italy.

He has been with Napoli since 2014, making over 100 appearances for the club and earning senior international recognition under Antonio Conte in 2016.