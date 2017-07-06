Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa

Former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa has "no doubt" Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with the European champions.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the LaLiga winners amid reports he is unhappy at scrutiny of his tax affairs in Spain.

The Portugal international has denied defrauding Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million in image rights.

Arbeloa, who won two Champions League titles and a LaLiga crown at Madrid and retired in June, said he was sure Ronaldo would stay.

"He is very intelligent. When the perfect moment arrives to speak, he will," he told El Chiringuito TV.

"We must give him our vote of confidence. He is our franchise player and we trust him fully.

"Everyone knows him perfectly. He doesn't hide. He will say that he is still in Madrid, I have no doubt."

Ronaldo, 32, has won three Champions League titles and two LaLiga crowns at Madrid, but is linked with a return to former club Manchester United and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.