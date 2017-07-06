The July 4 fireworks display in downtown Nashville left a section of Nissan Stadium damaged.

Nissan Stadium damaged by fireworks shell days ahead of USMNT game

An errant shell that misfired landed in the upper deck of the Titans stadium and detonated. The pyrotechnic explosion blew out some seats and concrete in the upper deck. Because Nissan Stadium is in the city's fireworks "fallout zone," the stadium was empty and no one was injured.

"Basically, a shell misfired and caused some damage. We are waiting for a structural engineering company to come in,” Monica Fawknotson, director of the Metro Sports Authority told reporters, via Titans Insider. "They will be on site (Thursday) and assess the damage and get back to us.

"Thankfully, nobody was hurt. I don’t think this is going to interrupt any events at the stadium."



A firework shell misfired last night and exploded in the upper deck of Nissan Stadium.



Read: https://t.co/anb3Q6Kync pic.twitter.com/vDmtgn6nj1

— Everything TN (@Everything_TN) July 5, 2017



Nissan Stadium is scheduled to host the U.S. Men's National Team's Gold Cup match against Panama on Saturday. The Titans are not scheduled to use the stadium until their Aug. 19 preseason opener against the Panthers.

MORE:

Jim Mora 'wouldn't feel comfortable' attending Peyton Manning statue ceremony



The owner of Pyro Shows, which operated Nashville's fireworks show on Tuesday, explained the malfunction.

"The shells are supposed to go off in the air, but this one came back down and didn’t go off until it landed in the upper deck," Lansden Hill told Titans Insider. "It was just one of those things that will occasionally happen. That’s why the fire code requires that we keep the crowd a certain area away from it. We know out of every 1,000 shells not all of them are going to work right."