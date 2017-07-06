After a close high-speed finish at Daytona, NASCAR moves north for another Saturday night race with the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

NASCAR at Kentucky: Vegas odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

It's the sixth time this season the Cup Series is headed to a 1.5-mile track. Although the newly reconfigured track will host just its seventh event since 2011, Brad Keselowski is seeking his fourth win.

In addition to his four victories, the No. 2 driver claims five top 10s and an 8.2 average finish. He’s led a track record 483 laps.



Also having success at Kentucky is Keselwoski's rival, Kyle Busch, who won in 2011 and 2015. He also owns four top fives, five top 10s and a 5.2 average finish in six starts there. He has never finished lower than 12th.



Martin Truex Jr., who led the most laps at Las Vegas and Kansas (other 1.5-mile tracks) earlier this season, may be the favorite to pull off a trifecta at intermediate tracks but our pick to win is Kevin Harvick.

Harvick is known as one of best drivers on 1.5-mile tracks and he'll show it on Saturday. Over the past 29 races at intermediate tracks, Harvick owns the highest driver rating and at Kentucky be owns the fourth-best average running position (8.7). He won the pole last year en route to a ninth-place finish.

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Kentucky?

Here are the race odds according to Westgate Sportsbook:



Kyle Larson 5/1

Brad Keselowski, 5/1

Kyle Busch, 5/1

Kevin Harvick, 8/1

Jimmie Johnson, 8/1

Chase Elliott, 12/1

Denny Hamlin, 15/1

Matt Kenseth, 18/1

Joey Logano, 18/1

Ryan Blaney, 25/1

Clint Bowyer, 30/1 Martin Truex Jr., 4/1Kyle Larson 5/1Brad Keselowski, 5/1Kyle Busch, 5/1Kevin Harvick, 8/1Jimmie Johnson, 8/1Chase Elliott, 12/1Denny Hamlin, 15/1Matt Kenseth, 18/1Joey Logano, 18/1Ryan Blaney, 25/1Clint Bowyer, 30/1

Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will be among the highest owned drivers on Saturday. Kyle Larson has struggled at Kentucky throughout his Cup Series career. In three starts at the 1.5-mile track, he has never finished higher than 19th and thus perhaps scaring owners away. Larson is a great tournament play as is Matt Kenseth.

MORE:

NASCAR at Kentucky: Schedule, dates, qualifying drivers for tripleheader weekend

Jamie McMurray, 30/1

Kurt Busch, 40/1

Erik Jones 50/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 40/1

Kasey Kahne, 80/1

Austin Dillon, 80/1

Ryan Newman, 100/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 100/1

Daniel Suarez, 200/1

Trevor Bayne, 300/1

Paul Menard, 300/1

Ty Dillon, 300/1

Chris Buescher, 500/1

Darrell Wallace Jr., 500/1

AJ Allmendinger, 500/1

Michael McDowell, 1000/1

Danica Patrick, 1000/1

Field (all others), 1000/1 Jamie McMurray, 30/1Kurt Busch, 40/1Erik Jones 50/1Dale Earnhardt Jr., 40/1Kasey Kahne, 80/1Austin Dillon, 80/1Ryan Newman, 100/1Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 100/1Daniel Suarez, 200/1Trevor Bayne, 300/1Paul Menard, 300/1Ty Dillon, 300/1Chris Buescher, 500/1Darrell Wallace Jr., 500/1AJ Allmendinger, 500/1Michael McDowell, 1000/1Danica Patrick, 1000/1Field (all others), 1000/1

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Kentucky?

Austin Dillon gambled on fuel to win at Charlotte earlier this season, similar to what Brad Keselowski did at Kentucky last year. Teams with wins under their belts are more willing to take risks, which could mean Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney and Ryan Newman emulate Dillon and try to win on fuel at Kentucky.

No driver has led as many laps since the start of the 2015 season at intermediate tracks than Martin Truex Jr. His Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones may be catching on. At the last 1.5-mile race, Jones held is own, starting fifth and finishing seventh. He's got three top 10s in four races at Kentucky in the Xfinity Series and a top five in trucks.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Kentucky?





Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will be among the highest owned drivers on Saturday. Kyle Larson has struggled at Kentucky throughout his Cup Series career. In three starts at the 1.5-mile track, he has never finished higher than 19th and thus perhaps scaring owners away. Larson is a great tournament play as is Matt Kenseth.

MORE:

NASCAR at Kentucky: Schedule, dates, qualifying drivers for tripleheader weekend



Kenseth won at Kentucky in 2013 and along with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kye Busch have the highest average finish at the Bluegrass State (5.2). Kenseth also is the only driver to finish in the top ten in every Cup Series race at Kentucky.

In the six Cup events at Kentucky, Kurt Busch has finished every lap and has been no worse than 19th. Looking to save salary? Draft Trevor Bayne, Daniel Suarez or Michael McDowell.