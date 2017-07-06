Payton Pritchard is the one player on the United States junior national team who has appeared in the Final Four, so it was no surprise that performing in the round of 16 at the FIBA U19 World Cup was not terribly daunting.

Oregon's Payton Pritchard points way for USA Basketball to FIBA U19 quarterfinals

Pritchard, a point guard who started for Oregon in its narrow national semifinal loss to North Carolina, teamed off the bench with fellow college vets Carsen Edwards (Purdue) and Kevin Huerter (Maryland), incoming UNLV freshman Brandon McCoy and New Jersey high schooler Louis King to twice blow open narrow U.S. leads over Mali and lead the team into the quarterfinals with a 117-69 victory.

Coach John Calipari several times was unhappy with his starting unit of incoming Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo and P.J. Washington, center Austin Wiley of Auburn and high school guards Cameron Reddish and Immanuel Quickley. They were ahead only 13-9 after nearly five minutes of the first quarter, but the second unit finished the period on a 17-1 run that included two 3-pointers from King and four points from Pritchard.

The Americans as a whole played a sluggish second quarter and actually were outscored by a point during the period, with the lead at 50-31 at the break. But Pritchard’s group again excelled after Mali cut their deficit to 12 points early in the third period. McCoy scored on a putback to give the U.S. a 60-44 lead, followed by dunk for Indiana high schooler Romeo Langford, a free throw from Edwards, a Pritchard layup off a sweet pick-and-roll and then an Edwards layup off an outlet pass from McCoy. The lead was back to 67-44, and the rout was on.

"We're playing kind of with units," Calipari said. "When we started the game that group didn't have the intensity or fight, they were just playing. Well, Mali plays really hard. They've got a couple of really good players and then after that they're not as good. But, they play hard so they can make you look bad. So, then we went to the other group and that group went in and played out of their minds, so I left them in. They got us up 20, so they stayed in.”

With Mali tiring, Washington entered in the fourth quarter and scored six of his team-high 20 points in the first four minutes.

Pritchard finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. McCoy scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Those two, King (11 points, five rebounds) and Edwards (10 points, five assists) all had plus/minus ratings over 30.

The U.S will face Germany in the quarterfinals Friday at a time to be determined. The Germans have won three of their four games in the tournament, losing only to Lithuania. They defeated New Zealand, 72-65, to advance to the final eight.

The United States has won this tournament three of the last four times it has been contested (2009, 2013, 2015) and currently holds the men's titles at U17, senior World Cup and the Olympic Games.