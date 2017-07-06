Rory McIlroy's wife now holds his Twitter password

News

Rory McIlroy is off Twitter, at least for the time being.

After clapping back at Steve Elkington on Twitter, McIlory decided it was time to get off of the app, and all of social media for that matter. He said this interaction probably took him too long to formulate and that things like that shouldn't get to him like they do sometimes.



"I must have wrote that Tweet and deleted it about five times before I actually sent it," he said Wednesday at the Irish Open. "And yeah, it's one of those things. I sort of regret sending it at the end, but I actually gave my wife, Erica, my phone and my Twitter and told her: Change my password to something else and don't tell me what it is. So as of the time being, I'm off social media just because of that reason. I don't need to read it. It's stuff that shouldn't get to you and sometimes it does. So, yeah, off it for awhile."


McIlroy will be competing in the Irish Open starting Thursday.

