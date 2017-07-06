Years ago, questioning baseball's unwritten code seemed unthinkable.

Baseball's toxic masculinity being challenged and changed more than ever

But a new day is dawning. And that “code,” still ripe after all these years with hyper masculinity, is no longer just accepted. The past few years, and recent incidents, make it clear that change is underway.

In a game earlier this season between the Blue Jays and Braves, Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar’s frustration boiled over after lashing out at pitcher Jason Motte’s quick pitch. But he didn’t just lash out; he resorted to using a homophobic word to express his anger. In that moment, he didn’t just expose his own faults, but the distance MLB still has to go in order to guide players on a deeper level.

It isn’t just about apologetic statements (more on that later) and suspensions; the larger challenge is the messages young players receive while forming their beliefs about people who might be different than themselves.

Trying to change societal attitudes is a bear. In the world of sports, where machismo is celebrated, it’s an even bigger challenge. Any average workplace has discrimination rules, and, of course, discriminatory language and actions are prohibited by law.

But sports has a particular set of rules, bending the moral compass to find what works as a business, and what works in the frame of approved masculine behavior. Much of that behavior has often been easily forgivable in the estimation of those in charge, especially when the player is important to them. There's no such thing as firing a superstar in baseball, folks. But that seemingly impenetrable wall is getting chipped away, little by little, with each season, as we open the dialogue on how we perceive the game and the men on the field.

“The question we need to ask ourselves, as we do in any other space, is, ‘What are the traditions we’re handing down?’” said Jeff Perera, a gender equality advocate and Blue Jays fan who has spoken about healthy masculinity for nine years throughout North America. “Owning these traditions also means owning their genuine impact.”

In Pillar's case, he attempted an initial statement, in which he said his actions were “immature, stupid and uncalled for,” without even being specific. But there wasn’t a sense that he understood the genuine impact of his words. His later statement, via Twitter, was strong in tone and heavy on personal responsibility.

“I’m completely and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the fans, my teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position,” it read in part.

He could’ve lost the crucial aspect of the letter of regret, but he didn’t, saying later in his remarks, “I also need to apologize … most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night. This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself.”

The language takes a turn, as if one was written in a dark room and the other in front of a mirror. He reflects clearly, thoroughly disappointed in what he has observed. The importance of that shift in consciousness and outreach can’t be overstated, particularly when the Jays have had internal issues regarding homophobia.

“I think the key takeaway is that this was an example of where the rubber meets the road,” said Christina Kahrl, MLB senior editor for ESPN.com. “[They’re] the same organization that had to deal with Yunel Escobar wearing a slur on his eyeblack in 2012. We’re not even five years along and this happens in the same clubhouse?”

In 2012, Escobar, then a Jays shortstop, scrawled anti-gay words in Spanish under his eye and later told the media it was “a joke” among him and fellow teammates. He was suspended three games. Pillar was suspended for two. Not exactly a sign of progress.

Kahrl credits Billy Bean, MLB's ambassador for inclusion, for his “work on inclusion,” and felt that Pillar’s statement hit the right notes.

“I think Pillar did a lot of the right things, in terms of owning his mistake, making a meaningful apology instead of the nonsense we saw in the NHL from Ryan Getzlaf, and proactively making amends with Toronto’s LGBTQ community,” she said. (Ed.: The NHL fined Getzlaf $10,000 for uttering a homophobic slur during a playoff game in May. Getzlaf told reporters, including the Los Angeles Times' Helene Elliott, he was making a "general comment" to no on in particular. He did not acknowledge that what he said was homophobic.)

Which brings us to the larger, more potent question: How are we changing the culture of baseball?

Pride Nights matter and they’re great for outreach, just like any night in baseball that promotes something important, but they don’t address the depth of the problem.

The Cardinals host a LGBTQ Night, but also just announced that Lance Berkman will speak on "Christian Night." Berkman has been an outspoken and active advocate against LGBTQ rights, saying in response to Houston’s HERO ordinance, which would’ve protected LGBT rights in the city, “Tolerance is the virtue that’s killing America.”

Similarly, the domestic violence policy Major League Baseball introduced in 2015 does only so much good when a player like Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman defiantly shucks responsibility for a DV incident in his home, and Nationals manager Dusty Baker makes statements that put domestic violence survivors like myself on razor’s edge because it sounds very familiar and chillingly tone-deaf.

“I don’t believe reports,” Baker told reporters at the 2015 winter meetings in Nashville, Tenn. “Who knows why? I mean, who’s to say the allegations are true? And who’s to say what you would’ve done or what caused the problem?” (Ed.: The Nationals have tried to acquire Chapman on multiple occasions, either by trade or free-agent signing.)

A DV policy is another necessary, long-overdue idea. But it doesn’t matter whether we’re not actively putting words into action and examining those words, beliefs and traditions, and how we, as Perera pointed out, "pass them down." If MLB wants to light a path for players' self-reflect on issues of equality and conduct, it has to commit at a level it has not yet comfortably reached.

Kahrl sees the work as essential, but also observes that changes in the industry stretch beyond players and team personnel.

“I wonder about achieving diversity within the industry as a way of creating a more informed conversation about the game and its responsibility to both players and fans. There aren’t enough stakeholders involved. Here, I’m thinking about diversity in the front office, the dugout, in coaching, and player development,” she said.

Kahrl makes the point that real evolvement is diversity across the board. In development, for example, young players are dealing with men almost exclusively and focused on their game physically and mentally; but what about their attitude toward women and defining themselves as men? If we don’t ask those questions, and if they don’t see healthy behavioral examples, personally and professionally, they’ll continue to develop a false ideal of masculinity.

“I’m glad we’re talking about the toxicity in baseball culture. I don’t know if that used to happen. Guys also seem to be speaking for themselves a little more instead of just toeing the line,” said Laura, who hosts the podcast "Resting Pitchface" and asked that her last name not be used.

More recently that toxicity was debated when a brawl broke out during a Nationals-Giants game. After Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland lobbed a pitch at Bryce Harper’s head drilled Harper in the hip with a 98 mph fastball, supposedly because Harper homered twice off Strickland in the 2014 NLDS, Harper charged the mound and the benches cleared. The incident inspired more debate about how players conducted themselves under baseball's unwritten rules. Most fans, and many in the media, weren’t on board with Strickland’s aggressive action.

We have all sorts of ideas about bench-clearing brawls, and so often we tend to discuss the issue in terms of tradition. We’re beginning to talk much more about how those traditions might just be a bit outdated.

“The debate between ‘purists’ and ‘analytical’-minded folks is an example of the middle ground between generations, and can be an example of a shift in ideas of manhood between the old-school traditionalists and the newer, inclusive and learning generation,” Perera said.

Laura has her own take on men’s inclinations and observes that we participate in perpetuating these ideas about what players should do on the field. We’re so invested in the idea that perhaps we’ve missed the expiration date on those hyper-masculine reflexes in baseball.

“Men think they have to be violent to assert their manliness. Sometimes you get into the 'unwritten rules' crap, which are pretty astonishingly racist. (Ed.: Latino players are frequent targets.) We all love the brawls in a certain way because of the drama and the thrill,” she said. “But the culture they reinforce and are a product of, that’s not so much fun.”

Reinforcing a new culture sounds daunting. But perhaps we’re weary enough to force the hand of the power behind the players — when we see how quickly Pillar jumped to assign blame to himself in a kind of spiritual awakening, when we’re offended by Strickland’s vengeful move, or earlier this year, when MLB made a controversial move to banish dressing like women from rookie hazing.

“That wasn’t just about players goofing off. If they don’t get that, cluelessness isn’t an excuse,” Kahrl said. “It’s an invitation to explain why and a challenge to the industry to step up and do so.”

Perera takes the point further.

“Bonding as teammates doesn’t have to mean resorting to bullying behavior that is at the expense of women or LGBTQ folks," he said. "Competition doesn’t have to descend into outbursts of suppressed emotion or vengeful behavior that reinforces heterosexuality and limited ideas of masculinity as ‘normal.'”

Baseball has always seemed to exist in a bubble, protected from an evolving society ready to fight back against homophobia, misogyny and violence against women, and perceptions of masculinity. That protection is gone. Major League Baseball has been asked to move forward with the rest of the world. It's on notice that many won’t stand idly on the sidelines celebrating traditions that promote violence or diminish other human beings in the name of the philosophy that "boys will be boys."

Just last month, the Ogden Raptors, the short-season Single-A affiliate of the Dodgers, announced "Hourglass Appreciation Night,” which the team touted as a “better way to remind the world that baseball needs no clock" by featuring "18 hourglass-shaped color commentators,” and later boasted “gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!”

After intense pressure from fans, both male and female, and members of the media, including myself, the team canceled the promo. In years past, would we have questioned that night? In the pre-social media era, would a sexist idea have so quickly reached the masses and been benched?

Baseball is America’s pastime. And much of what baseball was is a thing of the past.

Jessica Quiroli is a minor league baseball writer who's also written for Baseball Prospectus and Fangraphs. She's also a domestic violence survivor and covers the issue within MLB. Follow her on Twitter @heelsonthefield.