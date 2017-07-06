News

Nick Young once tweeted his hate for Golden State fans

Sporting News
Sporting News /

What a difference a year makes. During the 2016 NBA Playoffs, Nick Young tweeted his hate for Golden State fans.



MORE: Golden State Warriors sign Nick Young

Almost a year later, the 32-year-old has signed with the team, according to ESPN.



There were clearly no hard feelings over the tweet.



Kevin Durant personally welcomed Young to the team with a tweet of his own.



To be fair, Young did say "2016" fans, not "2017" fans, so he does have some leeway.

Now the rest of the NBA is probably thinking:


