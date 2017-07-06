What a difference a year makes. During the 2016 NBA Playoffs, Nick Young tweeted his hate for Golden State fans.



Nick Young once tweeted his hate for Golden State fans I hate 2016 GS fans ... They dnt know nothing about basketball

— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016



MORE: Golden State Warriors sign Nick Young

Almost a year later, the 32-year-old has signed with the team, according to ESPN.



Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017



There were clearly no hard feelings over the tweet.



Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green all reached out to Nick Young to recruit him, which meant a lot to him.

— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 5, 2017



Kevin Durant personally welcomed Young to the team with a tweet of his own.

To be fair, Young did say "2016" fans, not "2017" fans, so he does have some leeway.

Now the rest of the NBA is probably thinking: