The Cardinals are by no means out of the playoff hunt and they think Josh Donaldson could get them closer to locking up a spot.

MLB trade rumors: Cardinals interested in Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson

MLB Network reported Wednesday that St. Louis is interested in the Toronto slugger, but no formal trade talks have taken place.

Donaldson would presumably hit out of the cleanup spot for the Cardinals if he were to be acquired. St. Louis has batted seven different players in the No. 4 spot this season and to get Donaldson would more than solidify the middle of the order.

The 31-year-old third baseman is hitting .238 this season with eight home runs, but he is coming off an injury, so his numbers could very well bounce back to the levels that made him an All-Star each of the last three seasons.

The non-waiver trade deadline is July 31.