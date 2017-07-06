Nick "Swaggy P" Young is headed to San Francisco.

NBA free agency: Warriors sign Nick Young, per report

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard has signed with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN.



Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017



Young averaged 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season for the Lakers and joins the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, who all re-signed with the Warriors this offseason.

MORE:

NBA free agency: JaVale McGee to meet with Clippers, per report

| NBA free agency: Warriors, Timberwolves among teams interested in Nick Young



Golden State continues to try to lock up free agent center JaVale McGee but they may not have the money to do so. He reportedly set up a meeting with the Clippers Wednesday.