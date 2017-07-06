News

Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested, charged with aggravated assault

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to reports by multiple Dallas media outlets.



Wilson was arrested near Toyota Stadium in suburban Frisco. There was a fireworks show and an FC Dallas game going on there at the time, but it is not clear as of yet whether that had anything to do with Wilson's arrest.

The Cowboys have not yet commented on the situation.

The 24-year-old made headlines last July when he missed the beginning of training camp after being hit in the eye by a paintball.

He ended up playing in every game last season, making 34 tackles.

