Flying ants have officially taken over Wimbledon.

Wimbledon has been invaded by swarms of flying ants

The winged insects caused chaos during matches on Wednesday.

#Wimbledon hit with swarms of randy flying ants with players struggling https://t.co/TPtUKGnhH1 pic.twitter.com/GyPTJizlzJ

— Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 5, 2017



The phenomenon is known as national Flying Ant Day.



Dustin Brown has found the perfect way to deal with flying ants at Wimbledon - eat them. #Wimbledon2017 #flyingantday #flyingants pic.twitter.com/bBzuNJLYzj

— Matt Collins (@mcollino) July 5, 2017



From Business Insider:

"Every year, the queen ants of colonies all over the region fly the nest to look for a male to mate with and begin a new colony. The end result is vast swarms of flying ants blanketing the region."



Lots of talk on #BBCtennis that Wimbledon feels like something out of a horror film with all the ants.



It's not though, is it? pic.twitter.com/1LzFNErj6C

— Matt Martin (@MattTheBadger) July 5, 2017

