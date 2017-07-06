Wimbledon has been invaded by swarms of flying ants

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Flying ants have officially taken over Wimbledon.


The winged insects caused chaos during matches on Wednesday.



The phenomenon is known as national Flying Ant Day.



From Business Insider:

"Every year, the queen ants of colonies all over the region fly the nest to look for a male to mate with and begin a new colony. The end result is vast swarms of flying ants blanketing the region."





