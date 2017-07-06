Wimbledon has been invaded by swarms of flying ants

Flying ants have officially taken over Wimbledon.
The winged insects caused chaos during matches on Wednesday.
Diving headfirst into #Wimbledon like... pic.twitter.com/Ok9iXKIDF7
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2017
#Wimbledon hit with swarms of randy flying ants with players struggling https://t.co/TPtUKGnhH1 pic.twitter.com/GyPTJizlzJ
— Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 5, 2017
The phenomenon is known as national Flying Ant Day.
Dustin Brown has found the perfect way to deal with flying ants at Wimbledon - eat them. #Wimbledon2017 #flyingantday #flyingants pic.twitter.com/bBzuNJLYzj
— Matt Collins (@mcollino) July 5, 2017
From Business Insider:
"Every year, the queen ants of colonies all over the region fly the nest to look for a male to mate with and begin a new colony. The end result is vast swarms of flying ants blanketing the region."
EEK: #Wimbledon under attack by flying ants. pic.twitter.com/RBMh7ddD4P
— crawford (@lauracrawford) July 5, 2017
Lots of talk on #BBCtennis that Wimbledon feels like something out of a horror film with all the ants.
It's not though, is it? pic.twitter.com/1LzFNErj6C
— Matt Martin (@MattTheBadger) July 5, 2017
Flying ants are all over Wimbledon, wreaking havoc on matches. Some have even found their way into the press room. pic.twitter.com/LRlSlmhEAA
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 5, 2017
Flying ants? pic.twitter.com/TrAUef3NgM
— chevy76girl (@chevy76girl) July 5, 2017