LaLiga: Real Madrid sign Atletico starlet Hernandez

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign full-back Theo Hernandez from city rivals Atletico Madrid on a six-year deal, subject to a medical.

The 19-year-old, whose brother Lucas Hernandez plays for Atleti, impressed during a loan spell with Copa del Rey finalists Alaves last season.

Hernandez was under contract until 2021 with Atletico but, in a statement, the club said the French youngster rejected "several" offers to renew terms, along with advances from other European clubs.

"[Hernandez was] stating repeatedly his firm desire to play for Real Madrid," the statement read.

A fee has not been disclosed for the transfer, although Madrid sports newspaper Marca reported it was worth in the region of €26million.

Hernandez will be presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday after undergoing his medical.

He played 38 times in all competitions for Alaves last term but never made a competitive appearance for Atletico despite joining the club's academy setup as an 11-year-old.